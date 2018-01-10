Henry Kyle Booher, 84, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. He was the son of the late Edd and Florence Holman Booher, husband of the late Alice Jean Booher, a member of Burkesville Separate Baptist Church and a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by a son Mitchell (Michelle) Booher, Burkesville, Kentucky; his siblings, Harley Booher, Taylorsville, Kentucky; Hazel Hibbs, Cox Creek, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Joseph, Josh and Peyton Booher and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. David Irwin officiating. Final resting place in Gaines Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville.