Jeffrey Allen Harlan, 55, Albany, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Gayle Harlan and the late Anna Jean Thrasher.

He is survived by special friend, Marci Schwenke; two brothers, Michael (Josie) Harlan and Eddie (Cheryl) Harlan; and an uncle, John (Martha) Harlan, all of Albany.

Private services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home. Arrangements are being made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.