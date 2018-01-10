Rayanna Eller, 73, Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at her home.

She is survived by a daughter, Tishanna (Billy) New; a brother, Herbert Shelton; three sisters, Letha Shepard, Noretta Padgett and Marlene Anderson; three grandchildren, Dahkota Sloan, Harley and Tanner Rose; and five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kennedi, Billeigh Grayse, and Bennett Sloan and Kayson Rose.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 10. 2018 at 1 p.m. at Old Bethel Church in Wayne County with final resting place in Davis Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County. Arrangements were made through Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello.