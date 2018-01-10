Government meeting days, times, locations listed

A new year has now begun and with it will bring many public meetings and forums related to government agencies that the public should be made aware, are open to all citizens unless not allowed by state or federal law.

In an attempt to keep the public informed on when government agency public meetings are held, the NEWS is listing a standard “regular” schedule of meeting days/times each month for all public elected government officials and some other government appointed boards.

The following is a listing of “regular” meetings:

*Clinton County Fiscal Court meets each third Thursday at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

*Albany City Council meets each first Monday at 5 p.m. in the conference room at Albany City Hall.

*Clinton County Board of Education meets the third Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Central Office with a work session meeting the previous Thursday at 4:30 p.m., also at the Central Office. Note that the “Central Office” now refers to the new location at 1273 Ky. Hwy. 90 West.

*The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority meets the third Thursday of each “even” numbered month at 11 a.m. at the IDA Welcome Center.

*The Recreational Park Board meets each last Thursday of the month, except September, November, December and January, at the park at 6 p.m.

All regular meetings are subject to cancellation, postponement or change and special call meetings can be called at any time with a 24-hour notice to the news media in advance. The only exception is a meeting called without 24-hour notice if it is of an emergency nature.

Most regular and/or call meetings, if known in advance, are listed in the Things To Do section each week in the Clinton County News and any organization that wishes to announce its public meetings can contact the Clinton County News prior to the meeting date and time to have it listed.