Joshua R. Warinner, son of Johnny and Betty Warinner, graduated on Friday, December 15, 2017 from Eastern Kentucky University. A 2013 graduate of Clinton County High School, Warinner graduated from the college of Justice and Safety with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and an Associate of Arts in Social Studies. While attending EKU he also obtained his EMT-B certification. Josh graduated with full honors, ranking Summa Cum Laude, with a grade point average of 4.0 while attending EKU.