Candidates continue to file, slowly

With the deadline to file for local office in the upcoming May primary election now just weeks away, filing continues at a slow pace, according to totals from the Clinton County Clerk’s Office.

Over the past two plus weeks, just prior to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and through Monday, January 8, only four additional candidates had filed for local seats.

Those who have most recently filed include Richard Fuquay, a candidate for Clinton County Jailer, a Republican, who is the only person who filed for a county wide office.

Three additional candidates filed for one of the six magisterial district seats. In the crowded district four race, Gary Ferguson, along with former magistrate Sam Hadley filed. That district includes the Cave Springs and Highway precincts.

In District Six, which takes in South and West Albany, former Clinton County Road Foreman and appointed former PVA Jim Pennycuff filed for magistrate in that district, meaning there are at least two candidates for all magisterial seats.

With the new candidates, a total of 44 local individuals have filed, not counting state, federal and judicial races that will appear on the ballot. Interestingly, all local candidates thus far are Republicans, as no Democrats have filed as of Monday.

Also, just over half, or 23 of the 44 candidates in races, are running for magistrate, including seven in the fourth district alone.

The number of candidates for Clinton County Judge/Executive remains at six and the number of candidates for jailer has now increased to four persons.

Several incumbents that have filed have yet to get any opposition county-wide with just three weeks left before the January 31 filing deadline.

Also, the deadline for anyone switching political parties in order to vote in the May primary has passed, that being December 21. Anyone now switching political party affiliation will have to wait until the November general election to vote with their new party.

For more information or questions pertaining to the upcoming election, including the absentee voting process, contact the county clerks office at 387-5943.