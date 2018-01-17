Clinton County picks up win against Cumberland County, 40-25

Rylee Stockton put up a jumper in the first half against Cumberland County on Tuesday night. Clinton County picked up the 40-25 win over the Lady Panthers. Stockton finished with 11 points.

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs picked up one win this week against Cumberland County on Tuesday, but fell to Russell County on Thursday of this week to move to 5-15 on the year. Thursday night’s Russell County game was the final regular season district game for the Lady Dawgs.

Clinton County finished the regular season district play with a 2-4 record. Final seedings for the district will be complete once all teams have played each other twice.

Clinton County 46

Russell County 59

Thursday night’s game against Russell County was moved up a night due to a winter weather system set to move into the area late Friday night.

Clinton County didn’t win any races right out of the gate, in fact, it took several minutes before the Lady Dawgs would even put points on the board.

The Lady Dawgs didn’t score until the 2:54 mark when Alexis Roberts made a basket, 11-2.

Russell County followed with a basket with 12 seconds remaining in the first period and on the final possession, Braylee Mann hit a running three pointer from half court at the buzzer to give the Lady Dawgs its fifth point of the quarter, 13-5.

Clinton County’s run then started as Mann knocked down her second three pointer in the second quarter, 13-8.

Joelie Hicks hit back-to-back field goals to cut the once double digit lead down to only two points, 13-11.

Russell County hit a field goal at the 5:59 mark, but a three pointer by Abby Young cut the Lady Laker’s lead to one point, 15-14.

Roberts followed up with back-to-back field goals to take a two point lead with 3:40 remaining before halftime, 19-17.

Russell County then buckled down and went on an 11-3 run to finish out the half, 28-22.

During the second half, Russell County remained in control, pushing the lead to eight points, 30-22.

Young added a field goal to cut the lead to six points, but Russell County then went on a 7-0 run to lead by 13 points, 37-24.

Roberts hit a three pointer to cut the lead to 10 points with 3:15 on the clock. Russell County hit a field goal to extend the lead to 12, but another three pointer by Roberts cut the lead to nine points, 39-30.

Both teams answered field goals for the remainder of the period and by the time the quarter was over, Clinton County found itself down by 10, 46-36.

Clinton County opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer by Gabby Beaty, but Russell County answered three minutes later with a basket to lead by nine, 48-39.

Russell County then put together a 7-3 run to grab a 13 point lead, 55-42.

Beaty hit a three pointer with 2:41 on the clock, but the Lady Dawgs finished the quarter with only one free throw by Roberts. Russell County won the game by a final score of, 59-46.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Roberts 16

Beaty 9

Mann 7

Hicks 6

Young 5

Stockton 3

Clinton County 40

Cumberland County 25

Clinton County traveled to Cumberland County on Tuesday night of last week to take on the Lady Panthers of Cumberland County.

Tuesday night’s meeting between the two teams was the third of the season, but only the second meeting which will be counted as the regular season district meeting.

During the first quarter, Clinton County took control early in the game and took an 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a different story for the Lady Dawgs as the Lady Panthers started inching its was back into the contest.

Cumberland County outscored the Lady Dawgs 12-8 in the period leaving Clinton County with only a two point lead at the half, 19-17.

The third quarter saw much of the same from both teams. Both Cumberland County and Clinton County found it hard to score on offense.

During the quarter, Clinton County scored only eight points compared to Cumberland County’s six. At the end of the third, Clinton County held on to a four point lead, 27-23.

It was during the fourth quarter that Clinton County held strong and not really on the offensive end. On the defensive end, the Lady Dawgs held Cumberland County to only two points during the entire eight minutes of play while putting up 13 on its side.

By the time the final buzzer had sounded, Clinton County came out with the 15 point victory, 40-25.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Mann 17

Stockton 11

Roberts 7

Beaty 3

Young 1

Hicks 1

Clinton County will move into All “A” action this week with its first game still yet to be determined.

As of press deadline, Cumberland County and Todd County Central hadn’t played its first round game, which Clinton County will play the winner of those two teams. More than likely, the game still won’t be scheduled until Thursday of this week, which will put the semi-finals and finals on Friday and Saturday, possibly even Sunday afternoon. Check the NEWS’s Facebook page for updates on when the games are to be played.