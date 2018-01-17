Dawgs remain perfect in district play at 6-0, All ‘A’ regionals to start this week at home





The Clinton County Bulldogs picked up two wins this week and those two wins were both district wins, putting the Dawgs at the number one spot in the district standings at a perfect 6-0.

This week’s wins came Tuesday night against Cumberland County and Thursday night against Russell County.

Clinton County 61

Russell County 59

The Clinton County Bulldogs moved into the number one seed in district play Thursday night after defeating Russell County, 61-59.

Clinton County had defeated all other district teams twice during the regular season to move to 6-0 on the year in district play.

Thursday night’s game was rescheduled from Friday night due to the winter weather storm moving into the area and from the tip, it was a battle the Dawgs were prepared to handle.

During the first quarter, Russell County took a quick 1-0 lead from a free throw made. Seth Stockton followed up with a field goal for a 2-1 lead. Russell County fired back with a field goal, but a basket by Jackson Harlan put the Dawgs back up by one point, 5-4.

The score remained close during the first quarter and with both teams going back and forth, it was Russell County that came out on top at the end of the first eight minutes of play, 12-10.

The second quarter saw much of the same from both teams. Clinton County tied the score at 12 during the first 15 seconds of the period, followed by a three pointer by Nick Brown for a three point Bulldog lead, 15-12.

Russell County fought back and took a two point lead, 17-15, before Clinton County tied the score again on a basket by Stockton, 17-17.

Brown hit back-to-back three pointers to give the Dawgs a six point lead, 23-17 with 3:40 on the clock.

Russell County cut the lead to five on one of two from the foul line, but a three pointer by Ely Baker put the Dawgs up by eight points with 2:55 on the clock, 26-18.

Russell County would finish the half by scoring four points compared to Clinton County’s two, to give the Dawgs a 28-22 halftime lead.

Clinton County remained in control throughout the third quarter. The closest Russell County got during the eight minute period was five points on a couple of occasions. By the end of the period, Clinton County built up a seven point lead with only eight minutes remaining in regulation, 43-36.

During the fourth quarter is when Russell County started to chip away at Clinton County’s lead.

At the 4:02 mark, Clinton County still had control of the game and lead 52-46.

Russell County then knocked down a three pointer to cut the lead to three points, 52-49. Harlan went to the line on the next two possessions and made two of two both times to extend the lead to seven, 56-49.

Russell County went to the line with 2:37 on the clock and made one of two to cut the lead to six points, but two free throws by Chase Stines pushed the lead to eight points with 2:26 on the clock, 58-50.

With 1:15 on the clock, Russell County hit a field goal to cut the lead to six points, 58-52. Without scoring a basket in nearly a minute’s worth of time, Russell County managed to cut the Dawg’s lead to only one point, 58-57, with 35 seconds to play.

In desperation, Russell County fouled Harlan, sending him to the line for two shots. After making both and leading by three, Clinton County fouled Russell County to send them to the foul line. Russell County made two of two to cut the lead back to one point with 14 seconds on the clock.

The Lakers then sent Harlan back to the line where he hit one of two to put the Dawgs up by two points, 61-59.

Russell County’s final attempts to take the win failed after a shot and rebound was recovered by Russell County. The Lakers called a timeout with 2.6 seconds remaining to set up a last second shot. Russell County missed a three pointer for the win and allowing the Dawgs to remain on top of the district standings, 61-59.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Harlan 19

Stockton 13

Brown 12

Baker 8

Baker 5

Pruitt 2

Guffey 2

Clinton County 79

Cumberland County 47

The Clinton County Bulldogs defeated Cumberland County Tuesday night at Cumberland County to move to 5-0 in district play.

During the first quarter, Clinton County took control early in the game, but Cumberland County held in through the first two minutes.

By the time the first quarter had ended, Clinton County scored 26 points compared to Cumberland County’s 16.

The second quarter went much the same way as Clinton County posted 31 points in the period.

The Dawg’s defense held Cumberland County to only 12 points in the quarter.

At halftime, Clinton County was in complete control of the game, 57-28.

Clinton County spent the second half in cruise control, scoring 15 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth quarter. Cumberland County scored nine in the third quarter and 10 in the final quarter, but the damage had already been done by the Dawgs to take the 79-47 win.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Harlan 30

Stines 16

Puritt 9

Stockton 8

Brown 4

Caleb Guffey 4

Hill 3

Chase Guffey 2

Hadley 2

Baker 1

As of press deadline, Cumberland County and Todd County Central hadn’t played its first round game, which Clinton County will play the winner of those two teams. More than likely, the game still won’t be scheduled until Thursday of this week, which will put the semi-finals and finals on Friday and Saturday, possibly even Sunday afternoon. Check the NEWS’s Facebook page for updates on when the games are to be played.

Seth Stockton took a shot during the first half against Cumberland County on Tuesday. Clinton County won the game, 79-47. Stockton finished with eight points.

Jackson Harlan pulled up in the lane during the first half against Cumberland County Tuesday. The Dawgs defeated the Panthers and the Russell County Lakers this week to remain perfect in regular season district play at, 6-0.