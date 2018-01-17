Creed Eston Hume 91, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Padon Hume, Burkesville, Kentucky; his children, Charlotte Melton, Burkesville, Kentucky; Roger Hume Nashville, Tennessee; Stacy Vaughn, Franklin, Kentucky; Brandon Melton, Burkesville, Kentucky; also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Final resting place in Cary Cemetery.