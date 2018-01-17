Johnnie Milton Blythe, 82, Knob Lick, Kentucky, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy (Arms) Blythe.

He is survived by his children, Judy Spears, Summer Shade, Kentucky; Peggy Spears, Louisville, Kentucky; Wayne Blythe, Edmonton, Kentucky; a half-brother, Billy Blythe, Burkesville, Kentucky: three half-sisters, Lela Guess and Madie Capps, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; Winifred Bledsoe, Louisville, Kentucky; also seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Charlie Matthews officiating. Final resting place in Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County.