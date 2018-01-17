Gregory Scott Riddle, 41, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany.

He is survived by his parents, Johnny D. and Virginia A. Riddle, Byrdstown, Tennessee; a son, Andrew Foust, Lexington, Kentucky; three daughters, Krista Foust and Desirea and Tessa Riddle; a sister, Kristie Key; a brother Robert Wright, all of Albany; a son-in-law, Justin Mason; also six grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Dr. William C. Powell officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.