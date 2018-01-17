Eva Anna Johnson, 93, New York, New York, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018 in New York. She was formerly of Albany, wife of the late Esber Athel Johnson and daughter of the late Crit and Mattie Kearney Collins.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue (Wendell) Petit, NY; a sister, Linda Murray; a brother, Paul Collins two grandchildren, Tina and Shawn Nadeau; two great-grandchildren, Breanne and Alana Nadeau and one great-great-grandchild, Malakai Greco.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 12, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.