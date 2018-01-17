Jimmy Guinn, 59, Albany, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Medical Center at Albany. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna (Lee) Guinn.

He is survived by his father, James E. Billy Guinn; his wife, Patty (Stonecipher) Guinn; a daughter, Taylor Guinn (and Kristian Baxter); a sister, Carol Guinn; and was a special Papa to Ryder Brewington and Zander Stonecipher, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Stacy Evans and Jeff Lee officiating. Final resting place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.