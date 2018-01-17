Maybelle “Tiny” Phillips, 77, a resident of Pickett County Care & Rehab in Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Edith Bradley and was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Brown and a brother, Bill Bradley.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Gracie Davis; James and Lisa Davis and Keith Davis and Shelia Young, all of Albany; three sisters, Frances Harden and Shirley Dowdy, both of Byrdstown, TN; Debbie Harlan, Science Hill, KY; also 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Alta Mae Piercey officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.