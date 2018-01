Vivian Hay, 86, Kingwood, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017. She was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of the late Effie and Llewellyn Stark and was also preceded in death by three siblings, John F. Giddens and Fayne Floyd and Mary Alice Starks.

She is survived by her husband, Forrest “Red” Hay; a sister, Cozy Omega Starks Stuettgen, Palestine, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.