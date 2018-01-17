Robert Dale “Bob” Troxel, 72, Albany, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Pickett County Care & Rehab Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee. He was the son of the late James and Sudie (Smith) Troxel and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Hall; two brothers, Jim and Jerry Troxel and a grandson, Michael Joseph Grooms.

He is survived by his wife, Roma Irene (Mattox) Troxel; his children, Mike and Tony Troxel, Albany; George (Riann) Troxel, Mitchell, Indiana; Ryan (Kellyn) Troxel, Albany; Kim (Kenneth) Grooms, Seaman, Ohio; Patty Troxel, Greenville, Tennessee; a sister, Arnetha Troxel, Spartanburg, South Carolina; also 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 29, 2017 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Sawyer and Pastor Bobby Brown officiating. Arrangements were made though Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany.