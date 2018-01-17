Shirley Dean (McGill) Parrigin, 78, Albany, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Delmer and Zelma (Riddle) McGill, wife of the late Tom Parrigin and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Willie and Kenny McGill.

She is survived by two sons, Ronnie (Frances) Parrigin; Lonnie (Brenda) Parrigin; two daughters, Carol (Tom) Dyer, Judy (Johnny) Shelton; a sister, Earlene Booher; a brother, Ernest (Lula) McGill, all of Albany; also 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Donald McGill and Pastor Marcus Williams officiating. Final resting place in Highway Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.cambpell-new.com.