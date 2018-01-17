Margaret Ester (Grider) Moore, 77, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. She was a member of Marrowbone United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Ray and Jimmy Moore, both of Marrowbone, Kentucky; Betty Grider, Burkesville, Kentucky; a sister, Doris Humphrey, Muncie, Indiana; also seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Todd Bryant officiating. Final resting place in Grider Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.