Ronnie Eugene “Buzz” Bowlin, 62, Albany, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Hospital. He was the son of Bruce and Goldie (Stonecipher) Bowlin.

He is survived by three daughters, Misty (Doyle) Turner, Vanessa Ferrell; Rachael (Jerry) Adams; four sisters, Erlene Hensley, Reba Claborn, Kathy Melton and Jeanie Schroat; four brothers, Donald, Johnny, Darwin and Dennis Bowlin; also fourteen grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Brown and Chopper Brown officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.