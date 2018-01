She began her career at TRH in 1989 in the role of Quality Coordinator. In 1990, she became the Quality Review Director and in 1995 she assumed the additional role of Director of Health Care Information Systems.

In 2010 she became the Director of Care Management. Pictured with Lisa are TRH employees and fellow Clinton County natives, Teresa Turner, RN, BSN (left), and Lisa Connor Haliday (right), Director of Care Management.