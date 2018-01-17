Regular board meeting followed work session

Clinton County Board of Education held its first meeting in its new facility–the former SCC-Clinton Center, in the form of a work session last Thursday, January 11. Five of six members were on hand with board member Goldie Stonecipher being absent due to a death in her family.

The meeting came four days prior to the first regular business meeting that was held Monday night of this week, January 15 and details on action taken at that meeting can be found in a separate article beginning on page 1.

Although little official action was taken at the work session, which dealt with items on the board’s regular meeting agenda, several topics–including budgets, contracts, non-traditional school days and even the “official” naming of the new facility was discussed.

The board first discussed a position issue with newly named Director of Transportation Doug Barney about the need to hire someone to replace head mechanic Doug Irwin, who will soon be retiring, and having co-certified, or two head mechanic positions when the need arises.

Barney recommended moving Tim Clark, who has years of experience as mechanic, up to co-head mechanic, hiring another certified mechanic to assist in those duties and move another mechanic, Danielle Sawyer, up from Level 2 to Level 1 at 221 days per year.

The new co-certified head mechanic position would basically fill the vacancy being left by Irwin without having to hire an extra employee, and the rate of pay between the former head mechanic and new co-head mechanic would be a difference of about $3 per hour.

Barney, who addressed the same issue last month, noted there was a need for more than one certified mechanic to be on duty, because a school bus cannot be put on the road without being inspected by a certified person. In cases where a certified mechanic and Barney himself would have to miss work, it would put a burden on the district to get buses certified to be on the road.

Board member Kevin Marcum, who along with other board members noted the need for two certified mechanics, did request that “one person” be appointed to the top position as far as who other mechanics go to insofar as a chain of command.

Barney said he would notify Clark, who has seniority, and the staff that he would be the leader of the transportation department and make the final decisions.

The board also briefly discussed finances with Finance Director Mike Reeves, who told board members the “district is where we needed to be” at this point and continued he would be presenting a draft budget later this month, the first of three the board has to review throughout the calendar year.

Reeves noted the uncertainties in totals of the budget due in part to the state’s ongoing pension system shortfalls and the amount it may cost the district. Totals may not be known until early spring when the current General Assembly session has ended.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief also explained that last Friday, January 12, school was going to be dismissed, primarily due to widespread flu that has been circulating. She noted attendance on Thursday was 89 percent and not only several students, but teachers and at least one principal had been diagnosed with the flu virus as well.

The day was used as a non-traditional, or cyber school day, and there was also no school on Monday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Board member Marcum said he had heard some parents concerns about the cyber days and how they are working and Nasief noted teachers and administrators were working to tweak out those problem areas.

The board also discussed the annual board attorney contract.

Current board attorney Angie Capps of Burkesville said things were difficult right now, being she had to be in court about four days a week, and asked if the board could grant limited term contract periods.

Board member Jeff Sams recommended a one-year contract with a stipulation that either party could back out given a timely notice and the board was expected to act on that proposal during its regular meeting Monday.

Other than items to be discussed at its regular business meeting, the Superintendent told the board that due to it being the winter season and unpredictable weather, the ribbon cutting ceremony planned for the new facility would probably be held sometime during the month of March instead of February.

She also noted a committee had been looking at possible “official names” for the new building and gave the board a couple of proposals, with the “Clinton Career and Technical Center” being the name board members felt more appropriate to name the facility.

It was noted the building would be a three-tier use facility, the new location of the Clinton County Area Technology Center, classes for Somerset Community College and a new Clinton County Board of Education Central Office, all of which would be listed under the main name in the signage.

The board is expected to officially act on naming the building at a later date.

There was also a public comment period listed on the agenda and about three citizens were on hand at the board session, but none wished to address the board at last week’s meeting.