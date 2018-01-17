School board holds first business meeting of 2018

Clinton County Board of Education held its first regular business meeting of the new year on Monday evening with five of six members on hand, as well as some citizens and other school administrators.

After board members were presented gifts from Superintendent Charlotte Nasief and others in recognition of January being School Board Member Appreciation Month, the board heard a presentation from Kevin Cheek from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects pertaining to roof repairs at the Clinton County Middle School.

Cheek recommended the board declare the BG-1 to be forwarded to the Kentucky Department of Education and the project be declared an emergency, so proposals on the project, which he estimated to cost around $25,000, could move forward quickly without having to go through the formal bidding period process.

He also recommended that masonry work needed at the facility be bid separately at a later time.

It was noted the district had just over $21,000 in funding for another leftover project that could be put toward the cost of the badly needed roof repairs at CCMS and later voted, on a motion by Jeff Sams, to declare an emergency submission of the BG-1 to the KDE for repairs to the middle school roof at the estimated cost of $25,000. The motion passed unanimously.

Paulette Brinley, Director of Food Services, then presented the board with the annual Nutritional and Physical Activity Report Card, which was approved by unanimous vote following the presentation.

The board then approved several consent items, including an intermittent medical leave for Tammy Brown through June 30; a medical leave for Ruth Buster through January 18 and a family medical leave for Frances Ferguson with an end date to be determined.

Also approved under consent items were between meeting disbursements, paying claims and bills and approval of several school trips.

Finance Director Mike Reeves then presented the monthly finance report, noting that property tax collections were higher at this point in the year than last and the district, financially, was in sound condition. However, he did point out that any numbers were totally unclear at this point due to the state working on a budget and trying to come up with a plan to repair the state’s retirement system.

Reeves said the district could lose over $200,000 in revenues due to the pension woes, but hopes it will not be that much. He noted the district would know more specifics by this spring after the state legislature’s actions on the current year’s budget.

He also reviewed the “draft” budget for 2018-19, which showed an early estimated general fund amount of just over $14.8 million.

Board chairperson Paula Key then gave the monthly personnel report, as follows:

* Certified hired: Paige Staton, teacher at Albany Elementary School;

* Classified hired: Doug Barney, Transportation Director, district-wide;

* Classified resignation: Papa Assane Ndiaye, boys’ soccer coach;

Substitute teachers: (all district-wide); Taylor Albertson, Casey Creekmore and Graceann Reagan.

The board then voted to approve Board Attorney Angie Capps’ contract for one year, through December 31 and also voted to retain, on an as needed basis only, the law firm of English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP to provide services in accordance with the engagement letter submitted by the firm (and is on file in the superintendent’s office.)

The board then voted to accept the School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) offer of assistance in the amount of $36,606 toward annual debt service bond, which is above the $20,000 plus received from the fund a year ago.

On a motion by board member Gary Norris, the board voted to adjust the days for the position of Mechanic I at the bus garage from 241 to 221 days and also on a motion by Norris, voted to establish a second Head Mechanic position for eight hours per day at $16.52 per hour, 241 days.

The board also voted to declare a 1989 Ford F800 (old trash truck) as surplus property to sell via sealed bids; and approved attendance for board members and the superintendent to mandatory training to the Kentucky School Boards Association 2018 Annual Conference in March.

Non-resident pupil contracts were also approved between Clinton County and three other school districts for the 2018-19 school year, including Cumberland County Schools; Glasgow Independent Schools and Barren County Schools.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York then gave the monthly attendance report, which showed, as expected due to widespread flu, attendance overall down by just over one percent for the fifth month of school, November 28 through January 5, at 92.88 average daily attendance, compared to 94.08 the same month a year ago.

The school with the highest ADA for the month was Albany Elementary and the Early Childhood Center had the most improved attendance for the month.

The floor was then opened for public comment, with only a few people speaking.

Walton “Chip” Haddix first reasserted his call for the board to pass the “nickel tax” to help generate enough matched revenue from the state to fund the construction of a new high school, which he has been advocating for several years.

Superintendent Nasief did say she would contact officials, including legislators, to see how the nickel tax precess worked and whether or not funding was available.

One parent asked what affect the Foothills Academy students’ ADA affected school funding, which York replied was miniscule because of the low number of students at the academy, coupled with the fact that their attendance rate was also around the 99 percentile.

Another citizen requested the board continue to look into the policy on “equal punishment” and noted she was informed the Site Based Decision Making Councils at each school met monthly, and questioned the meeting times.

It was noted the meetings are advertised through the newspaper, radio, and schools website.

The parent said she would like to address the issue with the (SBDMs) and questioned the specific role the board has in such matters.

Superintendent Nasief noted the board set policy, including the Code of Pupil Conduct but that each school Site Based Council made determinations on student discipline.

Another parent, Ocie Marcum, said that since the last school board meeting, she had met with middle school principals and appreciated their information, adding she just wanted to be involved.

Marcum also noted her husband, who was also the school district’s SRO (School Resource Officer), would do anything for any school but noted he also had other duties as a police officer, since the SRO position is a contract duty between the city and school district.