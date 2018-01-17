Time for some ‘A’ction

This week is All “A” Classic Regional Tournament week and with Clinton County hosting everything but the first round action, dates and game times are already subject to change.

The Lady Dawgs were originally scheduled to play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and play the winner of the first round game between Todd County Central and Cumberland County on Monday night.

The first round game between Todd County and Cumberland County was postponed until Tuesday due to a winter storm moving into the area on Monday night.

At press deadline, Tuesday night’s girls’/boys’ double header between Todd County and Cumberland County was still set to be played, however, if it’s not then the rest of the schedule for the All “A” regional will have to be pushed back, moving Clinton County’s second round games to a later date.

Updates on both the Lady Dawgs and Dawgs second round games will be posted on Facebook and Twitter via the Clinton County News sites.

Above right, Lady Dawgs Head Coach Darrell Thompson, and Bulldog’s Head Coach Todd Messer, bottom right, both were preparing their teams for the upcoming tournament on Monday during afternoon practice sessions.

Regional champions advance to next week’s All “A” Classic State Tournaments in Richmond,Kentucky.

A set of brackets for each division can be found this week in Sports.