Snow blankets county

A winter storm that moved across this section of the nation finally reached south central Kentucky in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The result saw the area quickly being transformed from seeing the remnants of a dusting of snow that remained on the ground from a previous weather system, to an all out battle Tuesday morning to get roads and sidewalks cleared from about two inches of snow that fell here.

Schools had been closed last Friday due to an onslaught of illness involving students and staff with flu-like symptons earlier in the week, and again on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Tuesday’s snow arrival forced school officials to also cancel classes for that day as well, in addition to being called off on Wednesday.

Students are using the Cyber Days system to complete school work again this school year when weather or illness forces classes to be cancelled.

The weather also forced changes in the schedule with the 4th Region All “A” Classic Basketball Tournament (see separate article, beginning on page 1).

Despite Tuesday’s hazardous driving conditions, which were compounded by extremely cold temperatures that accompanied the winter storm system, life goes on, and road crews worked Tuesday morning to remove snow from the roadways as well as spreading salt to help keep the roads passable.

In the photo above, two employees with Dyer Drug Company in Albany, Brandy Carter, left, and Cindie Cook, used brooms to clear snow from the drive-through window lane at the business located on the courthouse square. Below, Lyle Norris, used a blower to remove snow from the windshields of vehicles used by Albany Post Office rural mail carriers before Tuesday’s mail deliveries began.

A warming trend is predicted to move across the area later this week, pushing highs into the mid 50s by Saturday afternoon.