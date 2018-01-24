Margaret Ester (Grider) Moore, 77, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. She was a member of Marrowbone United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Ray Moore and Jimmy Moore, both of Marrowbone, Kentucky; Betty Grider, Burkesville, Kentucky; two sisters, Doris Humphrey and Mary Edith Branham Cox, both of Muncie, Indiana; also seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held January 17, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with final resting place in Grider Memorial Cemetery.