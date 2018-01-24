Norman Dale Cole, 61, Albany, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany. He was the son of the late Norman R. Cole and a Vietnam veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Cole; his mother, Vela Cole, Albany; two daughters, Angie (Brandon) Bow, Albany; Erica Cole, Houston, Texas; and two grandchildren, Makayla Morrison and Drayton Cole.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany. Memorial are suggested to the family.