Candidate filing deadline is next Tuesday

The number of local candidates for office grew slightly over the last week and a half, with four additional persons, including one incumbent, filing for office, bringing the total to 48 with just one week to go before filing closes.

Clinton County Clerk Shelia Booher wants to remind all prospective candidates for office in the May Primary that they have until 4 p.m. next Tuesday, January 30 to officially file declaration papers in order to seek office in the election.

All four candidates who filed since last report are Republicans and through Monday, January 22, no Democrat had filed for any local office.

Steve Talbott, incumbent Coroner, filed for re-election. Also filing was Clyde Stearns, a GOP candidate for the office of Jailer and two candidates, Norman Default and David Scroggins both filed for Constable in the Fourth District.

Still about half of all candidates in the running are seeking one of the six magisterial district seats and a few county-wide office seats are still uncontested at this point with only one candidate, all incumbents, in the race this far.

A half-dozen individuals are seeking the seat of Clinton County Judge/Executive, with the next highest amount of candidates for a single county office being for Jailer, in which there are now five candidates in the running.

Several state, federal and judicial offices will also be on the ballot next year, with most of those candidates filing with the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort, whose website has a listing of all candidates in all districts–state, federal and judicial–that have filed through that office.

A complete listing of all candidates, local and otherwise, that will appear on the May primary ballot this year will be published in the February 8 issue of the Clinton County News.