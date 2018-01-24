Coop killed in two vehicle crash last week

Trooper Jason Warinner is investigating a collision that occurred last Tuesday, January 16 at 12:14 p.m. on the U.S. 127 Bypass, about a mile south of Albany.

According to the police report, Joseph Coop, age 44, of Albany, was operating an eastbound 1999 Ford Explorer on KY 738 (Wolf River Dock Road) when he failed to yield the right of way to a northbound 2018 Nissan SUV on U.S. 127.

The SUV was operated by 43 year old Carey Miller of Rickman, Tennessee, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries at The Medical Center-Albany.

Joseph Coop was pronounced dead by the Clinton County Coroner at the hospital. It is unknown if the victim was belted at the time of the collision. Miller was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The accident occurred during the middle of a winter snow storm that passed through Clinton County throughout the day last Tuesday, causing road conditions to become hazardous as well as causing several other accidents, mostly minor.Trooper Warinner was assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Clinton County EMS.

