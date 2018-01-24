Bulldogs are headed for ‘A’ State





The Clinton County Bulldogs hoisted the All “A” Classic 4th Region championship trophy Sunday afternoon, and in the background, the scoreboard tells the whole story of the team’s 51-47 win over Monroe County. Clinton County now advances to the All “A” Sweet 16 State Tournament in Richmond, facing Robertson County Thursday night. Above left, an exuberant Bulldog squad celebrates the victory Sunday as the final buzzer sounded ending their contest against the Falcons. Above right, Bulldog head coach Todd Messer cuts the final strand from a championship net during the post-game celebration.

For the first time since 2013, the Clinton County Bulldogs are packing their bags this week and getting ready for a trip to compete in the All “A” Classic State Tournament.

Heading to Richmond, Kentucky and McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University, Coach Todd Messer and Company earned the right to advance to the state tournament after a 32 minute long, intense and at times heated, battle Sunday afternoon that saw the Bulldogs defeat Monroe County, 51-47.

Sunday’s win for Clinton County was a come from behind effort staged by the Bulldogs after at one time having trailed the Falcons by as much as six points during the second half.

Sunday’s championship victory was the second win in as many days for the Bulldogs, who picked up a 72-62 over Todd County Central Saturday in semi-final action.

Complete detailed game accounts can be found this week in Sports.

Last week’s 4th Region All “A” Classic tournament dates were shifted more than once after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the 4th Region.

That winter storm forced the closing of schools the entire week and put coaches and athletic directors into “scramble” mode in an effort to get first round tournament games completed.

The All “A” Classic basketball tournament is a tournament independent of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA), but has the blessing of that high school athletic governing organization.

The tournament, which has also been billed as the world’s largest invitational high school basketball tournament, is fashioned much like the post-season KHSAA Sweet 16, in that a champion from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions will advance to the state level tournament.

Participating schools are among the smallest, enrollment size wise, in Kentucky.

Clinton County will be involved in the final game of the first round play, taking on Robertson County, the champion team from Region 10, located in northern Kentucky.

Clinton County will be taking a 14-7 season record into the All “A” Classic State Tournament play this week, while Robertson County has a 12-6 record this season.

The 10th Region has some nine All “A” sized schools participating in the tournament and Robertson County had to win four games in regional play to earn its right at state tournament level competition this week.

The game between the Bulldogs and the Black Devils will tip off at 8:30 p.m. central (local) time.

The Bulldogs would play in the bottom bracket position throughout the entire tournament.

In addition to Clinton County and Robertson County, the other 14 schools competing in this week’s All “A” Classic State Touranment include Lynn Camp, Beechwood, Knott County Central, Owensboro Catholic, Lexington Catholic, University Heights, Louisville Collegiate, Raceland, Mayfield, Green County, Somerset, Pikeville, Walton-Verona and Louisville Holy Cross.

Clinton County fans are reminded that Richmond, Kentucky is located in the eastern time zone, and all materials about the All “A” Classic generated from there would show times in relation to the eastern time zone.

This will be the fourth time since becoming the head boys’ basketball coach at Clinton County High School that Todd Messer has won a 4th Region All “A” Classic Championship and advanced to the All “A” Sweet 16.

The Bulldogs previously played in the state level tournament in 2007 when they defeated Kentucky Country Day 64-45 in first round action before losing to University Heights, 56-46, in quarter round play.

In 2009 Clinton County lost to Hazard in the opening round, 45-37, and in 2013, the last time the Bulldogs advanced to the All “A” State Tournament, they lost to Knott County Central, 52-37.

Fans who are planning on making the trip Thursday to Richmond for the Bulldogs’ game against the Black Devils, can purchase advance tickets at Clinton County High School’s front office.

Purchasing those advance tickets at a cost of $8 will result in a savings of $2 per ticket compared to ticket prices at the gate. Advance tickets will be on sale at C.C.H.S. until 12:00 noon Thursday.

Go Big Blue!