James Richard Scott, 63, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at his residence.

He is survived by an aunt, Lois Coffey of Burkesville; a uncle, Roger Scott of Albany; also several cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Aric Russell officiating. Final resting place in Liberty Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Cemetery Fund. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.