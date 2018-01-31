Barbara J. Shearer, 88, Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Shearer.

She is survived by her husband, William J. Shearer; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Butler; a son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Ann Shearer; a daughter-in-law, Deb Shearer, all of Albany; a sister, Faye Hubley, Burkesville, Kentucky; two special nieces, Myra Mora and Kayla Krick; also eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 26, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Final resting place in Brown Cemetery, Inc. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.