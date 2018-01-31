Nathan and Kimberly Stockton are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Keistan EmmieAnn Stockton. Keistan was born on December 20th 2017, at 12:22 PM, at TJ Samson Hospital. Keistan weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long.

Keistan is the proud sister of Keitha CarolAnn. Keistan’s maternal grandparents are Keith and Debra Garrett, paternal grandparents Donald and Kim Evans. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Tom and Evelyn Jones and Raymond Thrasher, paternal great-grandparents are the late Jimmy Stockton and Carol Stockton. Also welcoming Keistan are her Aunt Keisha and uncles Brian, Todd, Dylan and Jacob.