With just days to go, candidates still slow to jump in races

With just three working days left to file petitions to be on the May primary ballot for Clinton County elections, as of the end of the day last Friday, January 28, a total of 49 people were in the running.

Only one person filed throughout the week, that being Ronnie Appleby as a Republican candidate for Constable in District Five.

The filing deadline for local candidates to be on the ballot was this past Tuesday, January 30 at 4 p.m. (too late for press deadline.)

A complete list of all local candidates, as well as those running in state, federal and judicial races that file with the Secretary of Stat’s office in Frankfort, will be published in next week’s Clinton County News.

Some interesting statistics through the end of last week showed that all local candidates were of the Republican party; 23, or over 40 percent, of all candidates are running for magistrate, the most being seven candidates in District Four, which takes in the Cave Springs and Highway precincts.

Also, the most sought-after county-wide offices up for election include County Judge/Executive, where six persons are in the race, and jailer, where five individuals have filed.

Only eight persons–none in the third district–had filed for constable and five county-wide elected officials were yet to have opposition.

Appearing on the ballot this May will also be a U.S. House of Representative (Congress) seat in the first district; State Senate and State Representative seats, Commonwealth Attorney, both district judge seats and one seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

This fall will also see a large list of races on the ballot, especially in the city limits, as all non-partisan seats will be filled, including a mayoral election, all six city council seats and at least two seats on the Clinton County Board of Education.