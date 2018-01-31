Bulldogs take ‘A’ win, then ‘A’ loss at Classic state





Clinton County’s Bulldogs headed north last week to the campus of Eastern Kentucky University with their 4th Region All “A” Classic championship in tow to compete in the state level of that tournament.

Along with them, a big part of our community turned out to make the trip as well, as was evidenced from the numbers of blue wearing fans in the stands for both of the Dawgs’ tournament games.

A few scenes from last week’s All”A” Classic are shown here and several game action photos, along with game accounts, can be found this week in Sports

At top, a small section of the large number of Clinton County fans on hand for Thursday night’s 69-51 win over Robertston County, react to one of the Bulldogs’ second half baskets.

At left, starting forward Noah Pruitt (22) is met by teammate Jaxon Hadley during the starting lineup introductions Friday night prior to the Dawgs’ 57-33 loss to the Bearcats of Walton-Verona. The Bearcats, Kentucky’s #12 rated team this week, made it to Sunday’s championship game where they were defeated by Lexington Christian, 47-41.

Below, moving counter-clockwise from bottom right, the City of Richmond, glad to have the event back after a several year absence, showed its hospitality to all of the players, students and fans attending. That was clear on Friday night, when a Richmond Police officer made her way to the team water coolers to pour a cup of water and offer it to the student wearing the Clinton County Bulldog mascot suit.

Next, Clinton County assistant coach and Athletic Director Nick Irwin made his way down the Bulldog bench Thursday night to congratulate the players on their win over the Black Devils.

John Washburn, a long-time fan and owner of the business “Stuff” in the Snow Community, showed his colors with a blue and white beard for the Thursday night game. He returned for another appearance on Friday night as well.

Finally, the CCHS Cheerleaders spent both game nights hard at work from the sidelines, keeping the Big Blue fans on their feet during both contests.







