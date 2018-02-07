Lady Dawgs pick up win

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs picked up a win this week in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic held Saturday at Lindle Castle Gymnasium against Lynn Camp, 49-28.

Clinton County also traveled to Wayne County Friday night, but came home with a loss, 35-24.

Clinton County 49

Lynn Camp 28

The Lady Bulldogs hosted Lynn Camp on Saturday in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic and picked up the win in surprising fashion.

Clinton County got off to a good start in the first quarter with baskets by Joelie Hicks and Rylee Stockton, 5-0.

Stockton continued to add points on the board for Clinton County with two free throws for a 7-0 lead.

Lynn Camp added a free throw and three pointer to cut the lead to three points, but a three pointer by Hicks put the Dawgs up, 10-4.

Lynn Camp added a basket at the 1:01 mark to get to within four points, 10-6, which ended the quarter with the Lady Dawgs on top.

Lynn Camp cut the lead to one point in the second quarter on a three pointer, but Clinton County had different plans for the remainder of the period as the Lady Dawgs went on a 10-0 run to close out the half, 20-9.

The remainder of the game, Clinton County kept complete control.

During the third quarter, the Lady Dawgs only allowed Lynn Camp to score four points while Clinton County put up 23 for a 43-13 lead.

With the commanding lead to start the fourth quarter, Clinton County put up only six points in the final period compared to Lynn Camp’s 15, but the damage had already been done.

Clinton County finished with a 49-28 victory and move to 7-17 on the year.

Individual coring for Clinton County was:

Stockton 14

Hicks 13

Roberts 8

Mann 4

Young 4

Cope 4

Turner 2

Clinton County 24

Wayne County 35

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs traveled to neighboring Wayne County on Friday to take on the Lady Cardinals.

In the first quarter, both team were neck in neck throughout the period with Wayne County leading by one point, 10-9, by the end of the first.

During the second quarter, Clinton County found it very difficult to add points on the board as Braylee Mann scored the only points for the Lady Dawgs during the entire eight minutes.

Wayne County posted eight points during the quarter to lead Clinton County 18-11 at the half.

The second half didn’t fare well for Clinton County either as the Lady Dawgs struggled from the floor.

Wayne County posted 12 third quarter points compared to Clinton County’s six points, on a field goal by Stockton and one from Roberts, along with two free throws, 30-17

Clinton County did outscore Wayne County in the final quarter, but only by two and the Lady Cardinal’s early second quarter lead held to the end as the Lady Dawgs fell, 35-24.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Roberts 7

Hicks 7

Mann 6

Stockton 2

Young 1

Cope 1

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night as the Lady Dawgs hosted Taylor County. That game was too late for press deadline. The Lady Dawgs will also host Monroe County on Friday and travel to Garrard County on Saturday. Friday night’s home game is set for a 6 p.m. tip off. Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip off against Garrard County.

Alexis Roberts took a shot in the lane against Wayne County on Friday night. Clinton County lost the game, 35-24.