Dawgs drop three games





The Clinton County Bulldogs dropped three games last week at the hands of Campbellsville on Tuesday night, 56-55, Somerset on Saturday, 60-52 and McCreary Central on Monday night, 61-60.

Clinton County did pick up a win against Madison Southern on Friday night, 80-65.

Clinton Coutny 60

McCreary Central 61

The Bulldogs had trouble with the 9-13 McCreary Central Raiders Monday night of this week after yet another slow start to the game.

Clinton County’s Ely Baker knocked down a three pointer to get points on the board for the Bulldogs, but a 5-0 run by the Raiders put McCreary Central up by two in the early minutes.

Later in the quarter, Baker hit another three pointer after being down one point, 8-7, to move up by two points. McCreary Central then tied the score at 10.

Baker then hit another field goal, scoring eight of Clinton County’s first 12 points.

By the time the quarter was over, Clinton County had gone back and forth the entire eight minutes and led the Raiders by two, 17-15.

Clinton County’s Jackson Harlan opened the second quarter with a putback to move up 19-15, but then the Dawgs went cold from the floor.

McCreary Central then put together an 11-0 run to put the Raiders up 26-19.

Seth Stockton broke the run with a basket and continued scoring putting together a 6-0 run of his own for a one point lead, 27-26.

Clinton County came out of the hole and finished the quarter with a one point lead, 30-29.

The third quarter went much the same way with both teams going back and forth with lead change after lead change.

The Bulldogs grabbed a four point lead, the largest of the quarter, 42-38, on a three pointer by Nick Brown. McCreary Central answered with a three pointer of its own to cut the lead to one point, 42-41.

Harlan dropped in a three pointer with less than a minute remaining for a four point lead, 45-41, but the Raiders closed out the period with a three pointer to cut the lead to one at the end of three, 45-44.

As the fourth quarter got underway, Clinton County struggled to put the Raiders away.

Baker hit a field goal, along with two free throws by Chase Stines to give the Dawgs a four point lead, but a three pointer, followed by two field goals put the Raiders up, 53-49.

Stockton cut the lead to two points and Noah Pruitt tied the game at 53 with 2:56 on the clock.

The Raiders hit a three pointer with 1:06 remaining, but another three pointer by Baker, his fourth of the game, tied the score at 56 all.

Clinton County went up by two points in the closing minute, but a three point play by McCreary Central put the Raiders up by one point, 59-58 with 53 seconds remaining in the game.

With 40 seconds left, Harlan hit a field goal to put the Dawgs up by one point. As seconds ticked away, McCreary County hit a last second shot with four seconds remaining to edge the Dawgs by one point, 61-60.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Baker 16

Harlan 15

Stockton 13

Stines 9

Pruitt 4

Brown 3

Clinton County 52

Somerset 60

Somerset jumped out to a quick lead during Saturday’s contest during the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic held at Lindle Castle Gymnasium.

The Briar Jumpers hit a three pointer on its first posession, but Clinton County’s Seth Stockton hit one of two from the line to cut the lead to two points, 3-1.

Noah Pruitt tied the score at three, but a basket by Somerset put the Briar Jumpers up by two.

Jackson Harlan tied the score at the 5:41 mark, followed by a three pointer to put the Dawgs up by three points, 8-5.

Somerset answered with a three pointer, but back-to-back field goals from Harlan gave the Dawgs a four point lead, 12-8. Stockton added to Clinton County’s run with a free throw for a five point lead with 2:09 remaining in the quarter, 13-8.

A three pointer at the 1:50 mark for Somerset cut the lead to two points, but a basket by Harlan gave Clinton County a four point edge, 15-11.

The Briar Jumpers hit a field goal with 32 seconds on the clock to cut the lead to two points, but a three pointer by Harlan gave the Dawgs a five point lead at the end of the first quarter, 18-13.

During the second quarter, Clinton County’s shooting suffered somewhat while Somerset found its groove.

The Briar Jumpers went on an 8-2 run to take a one point lead, 21-20, midway through the quarter.

During the final three minutes, Somerset hit only one field goal, a three pointer at the 2:55 mark, which allowed Clinton County to regain a small lead at the half, 29-24.

Clinton County struggled in the third quarter to find the rim and make baskets. The entire eight minutes it was a battle back and forth between the two teams and by the end of the third, Somerset had a one point lead, 40-39.

That lead extended into the fourth quarter as Somerset jumped out by three before Chase Stines hit two from the foul line, 42-41.

The game went back and forth up until the four minute mark when Somerset put together a 7-0 run to lead by 10, 54-44.

With 1:37 remaining, Clinton County tried to get back in the game, but the Dawgs’ only scored six points in the final minute, which wasn’t enough for the win. Somerset held on for the W with a 60-52 final.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Harlan 29

Stockton 8

Brown 7

Stines 4

Pruitt 3

Baker 1

Clinton County 80

Madison Southern 65

Clinton County hosted Madison Southern on Friday at Clinton County High School and hit the floor running during the contest.

Ely Baker drew first blood with a three pointer, but it was counteracted by a three pointer from Madison Southern within the first minute of play.

Harlan and Stockton both hit a field goal and three pointer respectively to jump out to an 8-3 lead. Madison Southern hit a field goal to cut the lead to three points, but another basket by Harlan put the Dawgs up by five, 10-5, with 3:50 on the clock.

Madison Southern didn’t go away as Clinton County saw its lead cut to two points, 10-8, at the 3:31 mark.

Clinton County then put together an 8-4 run to finish out the quarter with an 18-12 lead.

Madison Southern scored the first four points of the second quarter to cut the Dawgs’ lead to two points, 18-16, but a three pointer by Nick Brown and a three pointer by Harlan extended the lead to eight points, 24-16.

Clinton County fell behind on defense as Madison Southern scored 12 straight points to take a four point lead, 28-24, with 3:38 on the clock.

With frustrations running high, Head Coach Todd Messer was called for a technical foul which set a fire under the Bulldogs. Clinton County finished the quarter with a 17-4 run to take a nine point lead at the half, 41-32.

The Dawgs continued to play hard during the third quarter, only allowing Madison Southern to get to with nine points once during the eight minute period.

By the end of the third, Clinton County regained control of the game and had a 13 point lead, 60-47.

The fourth quarter went much the same way for the Dawgs as Clinton County continue to add points to the board.

During the fourth quarter alone, the Dawgs put up 20 points total compared to Madision Southern’s 18 points.

As the final quarter came to a close, Clinton County remained in control and picked up the 80-65 win.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Harlan 35

Stockton 21

Brown 7

Baker 6

Stines 6

Hadley 3

Priutt 2

Clinton County 55

Campbellsville 56

Clinton County hosted Campbellville Tuesday night at Lindle Castle Gymnasium in its first game coming off a second round All “A” State loss.

The Dawgs struggled in the first quarter and the game went back and forth until the 4:36 mark when Clinton County took the lead on a basket by Harlan, 9-8, and then jumped out to a 15-8 lead with 2:20 on the clock.

By the end of the first quarter, Clinton County led by three points, 16-13.

The start of the second quarter saw Campbellsville cut the lead to one and then take the lead, but a basket by Caleb Guffey and two by Stockton gave Clinton County a five point lead, 22-17.

Campbellsville came back and took a one point lead, 23-22, but a field goal by Brown gave the Dawgs back the lead, 24-23.

By the time the second quarter had ended, eight lead changes later and both teams were tied at 30 at the half.

During the third quarter, Clinton County came out still struggling from the offensive side of the floor.

Both teams were back and forth for the entire eight minutes and as time ran out in the third, Pruitt hit a field goal for a one point lead, 43-42.

During the fourth quarter, signs of life appeared for the Dawgs as Clinton County put together a 9-2 run to take a 52-44 lead with 5:26 remaining in the game.

With 1:57 on the clock, Clinton County led by nine points, 55-46.

That would be the last points Clinton County would score as Campbellsville started making a run and chipping away at Clinton County’s lead.

With 30 seconds remaining, Campbellsville had tied the score at 55. With 15 seconds remaining, Clinton County missed an attempt to take the lead and Campbellsville gained control of the ball and was fouled. Campbellsville hit one of two from the line to take a one point lead, and Clinton County called a timeout with one second on the clock.

Campbellsville steals the pass inbounds and takes the one point win, 56-55.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Harlan 27

Stockton 18

Pruitt 5

Guffey 2

Brown 2

Stines 1

Clinton County will be back in action on Friday night as Clinton County hosts Monroe County for Senior Night festivities.

Friday night’s game will tip off immediately following senior night festivities.

Seth Stockton drove the lane and put up a shot in the second half against Campbellsville on Tuesday night. Clinton County lost the game by one point, 56-55. Stockton finished the game with 18 points.

Ely Baker launched a three pointer during the second half against Campbellville on Tuesday night.

Chase Stines put up a mid range jumper in the first half against Campbellsville. Clinton County dropped three games last week, including against Campbellsville.