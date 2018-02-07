C.C.H.S. Future Farmers of America

attend

The Clinton County FFA would like to give a huge thank you to all of our supporters and local businesses that showed tremendous support and gave generous donations to our chapter.

With all of the donations we were able to take eleven students to the 90th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While at the convention, we were able to be educated on topics such as leadership, farming, business skills, communication skills, and the world of agriculture.

We were joined by more than 67,000 FFA members, supporters, and guests from around the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Our chapter also had the opportunity to listen to several keynote speakers who further motivated and encouraged us.

The convention was definitely an opportunity of a lifetime, and was nothing short of amazing.

The Clinton County FFA is beyond grateful for each and every one of you and your continued support is so very much appreciated!

Makenzie Kerney,

FFA Reporter

Upcoming events that Clinton County High School FFA will be involved with include:

Farm Machinery Show at Louisville Expo Center – February 15.

Regional Competition at Lindsey Wilson College – March 15.

State Convention at Rupp Arena – June 7.

FFA Camp at Hardinsburg, KY – July 16th – 20.

Chapter Banquet at CCHS – TBA