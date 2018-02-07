Robin Hood performances at GNT in March

“Robin Hood”, a play written by Tim Kelly, will be the next production at Good Neighbors Theatre.

With a youth-filled cast, the play is under the direction of Paige Mayercik who led last year’s youth production of “Lady Pirates of the Caribbean”. Assisting Director is Missy Davis, a veteran actor on the GNT stage, who most recently was involved with directing the 2017 Christmas Spectacular.

The play will be performed March 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. on March 4 and 11. The theatre is located at 8780 Highway 111 in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Robin Hood, the outlaw of Sherwood Forest, leads a merry life with his followers. Anyone who is hungry or who has no place to live is welcome in the greenwood.

The citizens of the forest oppose wicked Prince John. He’s taken the place of King Richard the Lion-Hearted, who has gone to the Holy Land on a crusade. One day a caravan cuts through the wood. In the convoy is Robin’s childhood sweetheart, Maid Marian, ward of King Richard.

Alas, the evil Lady Merle of Cornwall plans to force Marian to marry the Prince in an effort to make John more acceptable to the people of England.

To arms! It’s up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat a nasty sheriff and secure Nottingham for the king’s return. It’s all done in rousing fashion!

Ticket Prices are $12.00 plus tax/Adult and $8.00 plus tax/Child between three and 12 years of age. Lap babies two and under are free. Tickets will be available on February 12 at the Byrdstown-Pickett County Chamber of Commerce.

All pre-reserved tickets must be paid for at the time the reservation is made. Those requiring special assistance must indicate their need at the time reservation is made.

Stop by the Chamber located at 1005 Highway 111. The Chamber’s phone is 931-864-7195.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Good Neighbors Theatre ticket booth one hour prior to the performances. All ticket sales are final. Unused tickets are non-refundable.

Make checks payable to GNT at P.O. Box 493, Byrdstown, TN 38549. Messages may be left at 931-864-4569.

GNT will again offer a special opportunity for patrons to see plays at a deep discount with “Thursdays at GNT Night”.

The 6:00 p.m. Thursday dress rehearsal March 3 of “Robin Hood” allows patrons to come watch the cast perform their final run through before the opening performance for a mere $5 per person. Seating is limited, and admission will be taken at the door.

Be aware that because this is a rehearsal, there may be pauses, restarts, and director instructions taking place during the rehearsal.