Few candidates file in state, district races

Although the mid-term elections in 2018 will see a heavy ballot, especially in local county-wide races, the same does not necessarily hold true for candidates seeking state, federal and judicial related offices, especially in the districts that serve Clinton and surrounding counties.

Those candidates, who filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort, will make up only a small percentage of the total ballot this spring, as only 11 persons, compared to 61 local candidates, will be on the ballot for a total of just over 70 names total, some of which will be voted on on a non-partisan basis.

According to the list of candidates with the Secretary of State’s office, which can be accessed on the internet, some candidates will be running unopposed this year, including:

83rd District State Representative Jeff Hoover, Republican from Jamestown.

16th District State Senator Max Wise, a Republican from Campbellsville.

All 40th judicial seats in the district will remain Clinton County residents, including Jesse M. Stockton, Jr., Commonwealth Attorney, and both District Judges, Scarlett Latham and Mike Lawson, in Divisions One and Two, respectively, all who are unopposed.

Although incumbent Republican U.S. Congressman James Comer, a Republican from Tompkinsville, will be unopposed in May, he will face one of two Democrats in the running in November, Alonzo Pennington of Princeton or Paul Walker of Murray.

There is also one State Supreme Court Justice seat that takes in Clinton County this year, also a non-partisan race, where three candidates are running, including Dan Ballou of Williamsburg, Debra Hembree Lambert of Burnside and David Tapp of Somerset.

The top two finishers in the primary in the Supreme Court Justice race will face a run-off in November to see who is seated.

Anyone wishing more information about the 2018 primary election may contact the Clinton County Clerk’s office at 387-5943.