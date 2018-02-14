Manager at Grider Hill Marina charged with drug possession

The manager at Grider Hill Marina, located on Lake Cumberland. in northern Clinton County, was arrested last week and charged with drug possession related offenses.

In a press release issued last Wednesday by Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey, his department had been receiving complaints about the possibility of drug activity taking place in and around Grider Hill Dock.

The Sheriff’s Department had interviewed numerous people trying to get a lead and a break in the investigation.

In a joint event, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant on Saturday, February 3, at the residence of the manager of Grider Hill Dock.

The investigation led to the arrest of 48 year old Matthew Z. Sitkins of Grider Hill Dock Road.

Sitkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged under a 20,000 dollar surety bond.

The investigation is ongoing by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.