Counterfeit money and drugs seized last week





The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a possible counterfeit money operation going on inside the county. According to a press release issued by Sheriff Jim Guffey, the counterfeit money was exchanged for a remote controlled battery operated car.

On February 9, 2018, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence on KY HWY 734 which led to the arrests of Edward J. Adams and Miranda Rogers, both of Albany.

They were charged with several charges resulting from the search warrant.

Adams was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree second offense (Methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree second or greater offense (equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, first degree first offense, (opiates), possession/manufacture/etc. of counterfeit money, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance not in original container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rogers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree first offense, (equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, first degree first offense (opiates), possession/manufacture/etc. counterfeit money, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance not in original container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Adams and Roders were lodged in the Clinton County Jail. Adams was bonded at $20,000 cash and Rogers was bonded at $10,000 cash.

The investigation is ongoing through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

