Basketball moves into post-season, Clinton hosting 16th tourney

The 16th District Tournament week is coming up and this year, all games will be played at Lindle Castle Gymnasium February 19-23.

This year’s girls’ regular season wrapped up with Clinton County grabbing the number three seed, going 2-4 in district play.

The Lady Dawgs defeated Cumberland County twice during regular season, 57-34 on December 12, and 40-25 on January 9. Cumberland County is the number four seed in the tournament with a 0-6 regular season record.

The Lady Dawgs will face Metcalfe County, the number two seed, on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Metcalfe County earned the number two seed by defeating Clinton County twice, 78-41 and 64-61, in the two meetings this season.

Metcalfe County also defeated Cumberland County twice, 65-47 and 58-40, to reach a 4-2 district record this season.

Monday night’s game, February 19, will be with Russell County taking on Cumberland County. Russell County earned the number one seed in this year’s district tournament with a 6-0 record.

Tournament brackets can be found elsewhere inside this week’s edition.

For the boys’ side of the tournament, Clinton County earned the number one spot by defeating all district opponents twice during the regular season for a 6-0 district record. Clinton County will play Metcalfe County on Monday night, February 19, at 7:30 p.m.

The Dawgs defeated Metcalfe County 63-46 on December 8, 2017, and 75-51 on January 5 of this year. Metcalfe County earned the number four seed in the district with a record of 0-6 during district play.

On Tuesday night, Russell County, with a district record of 4-2, will take on Cumberland County with a district record of 2-4.

Russell County defeated Cumberland County during both meetings during the regular season by final scores of, 67-54 and 78-71.

Cumberland County earned the number three seed in the tournament by defeating Metcalfe County twice during the regular season, for a district record of 2-4. Cumberland County defeated Metcalfe County 83-62 in the first meeting and 76-59 in the second meeting this season.

The championship game for the girls’ tournament will be held on Thursday night, February 22 at 7 p.m.

The championship game for the boys’ tournament will be held on Friday night, February 23.

The awards ceremony will immediately follow both championship games.