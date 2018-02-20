Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

And then there were . . . not as many as before

It’s district tournament time in Kentucky, and for high school basketball time, that only means we have a hard time concentrating on anything except what is going on in and around the gymnasium.

For Clinton County fans, it’s the 16th District Tournament, and this week, we are eyeballs deep in action.

As you read this, our first rounds of play are over, as are they in most districts across the state, meaning that what was approximately 268 teams in the 64 basketball districts that fill our 16 regions, only about half of those are now still playing roundball.

But, for the most part, most of those half remaining, have earned a berth in the next round, either as a district winner or district runner up, and will head to their respective regional tournament action next week.

Our Clinton County Bulldogs survived a noble challenge on Monday night from the Hornets of Metcalfe County.

The Dawgs outlasted Metcalfe 64-46, to advance to this Friday night’s boys’ district championship game, where we will take on the winner of Tuesday night’s Cumberland County/Russell County semi-final contest, which was too late for this week’s press deadline.

Likewise, our Lady Bulldogs played their semi-final game on Tuesday night against the Lady Hornets of Metcalfe County, with the winner of that game, again too late for this week’s issue, going up against the Lady Lakers of Russell County.

The Lady Lakers dispatched the Lady Panthers of Cumberland County on Monday night in quick order, with a 69-27 win to earn a game in Thursday night’s 16th District Championship game as well as a trip to Bowling Green and 4th Region tournament play next week.

Of course that Bowling Green trip will see eight boys’ and eight girls’ squads working through those 4th Region Tournament brackets trying to emerge as the single survivor with the right to take the game on to the next level in Kentucky high school hoops, the Sweet 16 State Tournament

Congrats on a nice career

Big Blue fans in attendance at Clinton County’s final home regular season double-header action stood in appreciation to a long career being recognized at halftime of the girls’ game, when Doug Sell was introduced and brought to center court.

Sell has stood in front of the C.C.H.S. Band for some 31 years as the band entertained the crowds on hand in The Castle – with their renditions of the National Anthem each night as well as leading the teams on the court with the school fight song and keeping those on hand entertained with other popular songs during time-outs and between quarters.

Of course with the return of football at C.C.H.S. a decade or so ago, Sell has worked with his band students to learn halftime show routines to the delight of the fans in attendance there as well.

Doug was presented with a watch from several members of the Clinton County Alumni Band, many of whom were his students down through those 31 years, as a token of appreciation for his years with the baton in hand, as well as a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.

Congratulations Doug, and thanks for the tunes through the years.

Congrats to Big Red, Jackson and the Dawgs

When the regular season came to a close last week, the Dawgs and two individual players were sitting amongst the leaders in Kentucky in several categories.

Additional details about the accomplishments can be found in a separate article on page 1 this week, but in short, Seth “Big Red” Stockton held the state’s No. 1 position in rebounding after pulling down 354 during the season, while teammate Jackson Harlan finished in seventh place in scoring (751 points) and 18th in free throw shooting (167).

As a team, the Dawgs ranked 14th in rebounding with 995.

and…

It’s high school basketball season and I’ll see you in the gym – don’t bother me until April!