Lady Dawgs give Barren a run





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs made Thursday night’s senior night a ball game and even though it turned out to be a loss for Clinton County, 51-44, the Lady Dawgs took the 23-6 team down to the wire.

In the first quarter it was all Barren County as the Trojanettes dominated the game offensively.

Barren County quickly jumped out to a 13-6 lead, followed by 19-10 lead and finished the quarter with a 23-10 lead.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Lady Dawgs decided to fight its way back and put together a 14-0 run after Barren County scored the first four points of the period, 27-24.

A three pointer set the Lady Dawgs back a little, 30-24, followed by two field goals for a 34-24 lead.

Clinton County’s Braylee Mann hit two free throws at the end of the period to trail, 34-26 at the half.

The lady Dawgs came out in the second half ready to battle as Riley Stockton hit a field goal, followed by a field goal from Joelie Hicks and a three pointer from Ashton Thrasher.

Clinton County’s 8-0 run to open the second half tied the score at 34. Hicks then continued the run with a field goal to take a two point lead with 6:02 on the clock, 36-34.

Barren County tied the score at 36, but a three pointer by Gabby Beaty put the Lady Dawgs up by three points at the 3:50 mark, 39-36.

A basket by Alexis Roberts put the Lady Dawgs up by five at the three minute mark, 41-36, but a field goal by Barren County cut the lead to three points, 41-38 at then end of the period.

Clinton County’s final quarter went a little south on offense as the Lady Dawgs only scored three points during the entire eight minutes.

Barren County started the quarter on an 8-0 run to move up by five points, 46-41.

Hicks hit a field goal at the 55 second mark and a free throw was made under a minute, but the damage had already been done as Clinton County fell, 51-44.

Clinton County finished the regular season with a 7-19 record. The Lady Dawgs will play host to Metcalfe County Tuesday, too late for press deadline, in the first round of the 16th District Tournament.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Hicks 19

Roberts 9

Stockton 8

Beaty 6

Mann 4

Thrasher 3

Abby Young put up a shot during the first half against Barren County on Thursday night. Clinton County took the 23-6 Trojanettes down to the wire and led by as many as four points during the third quarter. Barren County outlasted the Lady Dawgs and won, 51-44.

Joelie Hicks took a ball to the goal last Thursday during Clinton County’s final regular season home game against Barren County. Hicks finished with 19 points.

Riley Stockton pulled up for a jumper in the lane Thursday night. She finished the game with eight points in the Lady Dawgs’ loss to the Barren County Trojanettes, 51-44.