Sandra (Abston) Curry, 78, Columbia, Kentucky and formerly of Burkesville, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was the wife of the late Ross Curry and a member of Breeding United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Ricky Curry; a daughter, Lou Ann Scott, both of Columbia; a brother, Keith Abston, Burkesville; a granddaughter, Kristy Scott and great-grandson, Joey Klingberg.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Lemon and Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Final resting place in Burkesville Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky.