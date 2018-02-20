Jesse “J.R.” Groce, 71, New Castle, Indiana and a native of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. He was the son of the late Jessie and Patsy (Cross) Groce of Albany.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Groce; three children, Teresa (Eddie) Pierce, Jim (Beverly) Groce and Stacey (Chad) Whitehead, all of New Castle, Indiana; also eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with final resting place in Green Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.hinsey-brown.com.