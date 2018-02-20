David Glenn Brown, 77, Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Hospital in Cookeville, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Dewey and Francesca Guthrie Brown.

He is survived by a sister, Frances Witham and a brother, Willie Edd Brown, both of Albany.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Fairland Baptist Church with Bro. Paul Winchester officiating. Final resting place in Fairland Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.