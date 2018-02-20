Bro. Norman D. Albertson, 72, Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany. He was a member of Holy Temple Community Church and was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Albertson Hall, two sisters, Lorene Witte and Geraldine Moles and four brothers, Reed, Dee, Carl and Kendrick Albertson.

He is survived by his wife, Ida Lowhorn Albertson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Ernest Hardin and Michelle and James Pierce, all of Albany; three sisters, Irene Dean, West Virginia; Helen Copeland, Byrdstown, Tennessee; Margie Sells, Albany; a brother, Jack Albertson, Albany; also six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Holy Temple Church with Bro. Scott Jones, Bro. Ernest Hardin and Bro. Gary Wallace officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.