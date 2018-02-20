Legislative Update …

Filing of pension reform bill should be close

We have reached the halfway point of the 2018 Session of the Kentucky General Assembly, and we on our way to having a pension reform bill filed. We are confident that the pension proposal will reflect a significant amount of changes as a result of the feedback you, our constituents, have offered on this important subject. We also continued our work on the state budget and road plan and passed a number of bills this week.

Senate Joint Resolution 52 encourages the Kentucky Department of Education to collaborate with the University of Kentucky to implement and bolster the Kentucky Peer Support Network Project in public schools across the Commonwealth. These peer support programs offer incredible support to students with disabilities, as well as teaching essential academic and social skills to all students involved.

House Bill 84 would require coroners or medical examiners to release identifying and other relevant information about a deceased person to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, or KODA, if the person’s wish to be an organ donor is known and the body is suitable for medical transplant or therapy.

Supporters said HB 84 strengthens legislation passed in 2006 that enabled Kentucky residents to have their wishes documented through the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry.

It was filed in honor and memory of the late Courtney Flear, a 19-year-old Princeton woman who was killed in a traffic wreck in 2015. Although Flear had signed up to be an organ donor on her driver’s license, supporters said KODA was never contacted upon her death. A provision in HB 84 would allow the bill to be cited as Courtney’s Law in honor of Flear.

HB 84 passed by a 30-0 vote. It now goes the governor for his signature.

Senate Bill 25 would require a county fiscal court or city council to approve any proposed increase in fees or taxes by a special purpose government entity, such as a library, sewer district or fire department.

Supporters of SB 25 said that in 2014 the Kentucky State Auditor found more than 1,200 special districts collected $1.5 billion in taxes and fees. The finding prompted legislation that required special purpose government entities to hold public meetings before increasing taxes and fees and give special reports to fiscal courts regarding their budgets. But despite that, according to SB 25 supporters, these districts continue to impose fees and raise taxes against the will of the people. The bill’s sponsors said it was “taxation without representation.

SB 25 passed by a 22-14 vote. It now goes to the House for consideration.

House Bill 92 would allow jail canteen profits to be used for the enhancement of jail safety and security. The current law states profits from the canteen must go toward the “well-being of the prisoners.” A canteen is a store within a correctional facility from which inmates may buy things like hygiene products, stamps and snacks. In the past, county jailers have generally used canteen profits to purchase such things as recreational equipment for the inmates.

An amendment added an emergency clause. That is a provision in a bill that it becomes effective immediately upon approval by the governor rather than 90 days after adjournment.

Supporters of the measure said it would enhance security at cash-strapped county jails. Detractors said establishing a business model where jailers fund their operations from charging prisoners was a dangerous precedent.

HB 92 passed by a 34-2 vote. The measure now goes back to the House for consideration of the Senate amendment.

The General Assembly will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday. You can stay up to date on these measures throughout the session by logging onto the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) website at www.lrc.ky.gov. It provides information on each of the Commonwealth’s senators and representatives, including phone numbers, addresses and committee assignments. The site also provides bill texts, a bill-tracking service, and committee meeting schedules.

As we continue our work on the budget and the pension proposal, I want to thank you for your input on the work of the Kentucky General Assembly. It is an honor to represent you in Frankfort.

Note: Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) represents the 16th District which encompasses Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties.