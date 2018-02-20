An Addict's Corner …

The following is an issue that is currently on so many hearts and minds, especially as of late, with all the school shootings going on.

I am a convicted felon, that’s just the way it is now for me. I didn’t want this title, yet through my own actions, almost all of which were directly related to drug use and feeding my addiction, a convicted felon I am. So, you might think I have no right to even have an opinion on this matter. I can’t own a gun, so why should it. But the truth is, that guns do help you folks protect yourselves in certain situations as it pertains to people who are currently addicted to drugs.

You know people like me, or at least, people like the using addict that I used to be. I’m still no different than those who are actively feeding their addiction, except that I have developed a working plan to not feed my addiction. I still have to keep from feeding it today. As a result, today I have the ability to make wiser, educated, well thought out and pre-evaluated decisions.

Imagine, if you weren’t allowed to own guns and an addict drove by your home, while being consumed by their demons and they knew you didn’t own firearms. You think its bad now? In their right minds, most people wouldn’t think of coming in and trying to take over your home in the first place, but here’s the thing. An addict who is currently consumed by their demons isn’t thinking right or clearly at all, in fact, I dare to say that it’s not the person controlling their thought process at all. It’s the demons of their addiction, the demons of their own personal hell.

And none of you should have to be defenseless against these demons inside the person of whom they are consuming.

While all that’s going on with drugs, guns and many other astonishing things with this young generation, we must find it necessary to evaluate the decisions which have gotten us from where we were to where we are.

Today, many are crying and screaming out to God, why? How can you let all these school shootings and child deaths in school continue? I can’t even imagine the look on His face when He hears these prayers and cries. As he answers and says, “You kicked Me out of schools, I’m no longer allowed in them. You have taken control from Me. It isn’t I, but you!”

Now, watch what happens with the gun issue. You voters are currently allowing the removal of God from every facet of the American way of life and from the very fabric of the United States as a whole. If you don’t really revisit all the ideals and changes of what really got us here, you’re in real trouble, my friends. We are all in real trouble… BELIEVE THAT!!!

Here’s a, LITTLE GUN HISTORY, I found on Facebook, and verified it through various other websites and history books, along with the history I was taught in school, growing up.

In 1929, the Soviet Union established gun control. From 1929 to 1953, about 20 million dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.

In 1911, Turkey established gun control. From 1915 to 1917, 1.5 million Armenians, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.

Germany established gun control in 1938 and from 1939 to 1945, a total of 13 million Jews and others who were unable to defend themselves were rounded up and exterminated.

China established gun control in 1935. From 1948 to 1952, 20 million political dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.

Guatemala established gun control in 1964. From 1964 to 1981, 100,000 Mayan Indians, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.

Uganda established gun control in 1970. From 1971 to 1979, 300,000 Christians, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.

Cambodia established gun control in 1956. From 1975 to 1977, one million educated people, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.

That is 56 million defenseless people rounded up and exterminated in the 20th Century because of gun control:

You won’t see this data on the US evening news, or hear politicians disseminating this information.

Guns in the hands of honest citizens save lives and property and, yes, gun-control laws adversely affect only the law-abiding citizens. The next time someone talks in favor of gun control, please remind them of this history lesson. With guns, we are “citizens”. Without them, we are “subjects”.

During WWII the Japanese decided not to invade America because they knew most Americans were ARMED!

SWITZERLAND ISSUES EVERY HOUSEHOLD A GUN!

SWITZERLAND’S GOVERNMENT TRAINS EVERY ADULT THEY ISSUE A RIFLE.

SWITZERLAND HAS THE LOWEST GUN RELATED CRIME RATE OF ANY CIVILIZED COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!

DON’T LET OUR GOVERNMENT WASTE MILLIONS OF OUR TAX DOLLARS IN AN EFFORT TO MAKE ALL LAW ABIDING CITIZENS AN EASY TARGET.

Spread the word everywhere you can that you are a firm believer in the 2nd Amendment!

You’re not imagining it, history shows that governments always manipulate tragedies to attempt to disarm the people.

An addict, a child of God, a Christian,

Phillip Lee